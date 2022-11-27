HURIWA charges Buhari to release IPOB leader, Kanu, as Xmas Gift to South-East

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to free the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu as a Christmas gift to the South-East zone.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko made the appeal in a statement on Sunday.

He challenged the President to be a man of his words by leaving the judiciary to decide on Kanu’s fate without any political interference or vendetta.

“The release of Kanu will restore peace and stability to South-East of Nigeria and restore economic growth of the zone,” he stated.

HURIWA also expressed disappointment and consternation at the non-challant attitudes of the Governors of the South East of Nigeria towards mounting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to free Kanu from detention.

