HURIWA charges DSS to investigate Ebonyi govt over missing engineers

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has charged the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to commence investigations into the Ebonyi State Government over its complicity in the disappearance of five engineers who were on a project in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the HURIWA National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko on Sunday, who decried that there have been no efforts on the part of the Ebonyi Stat Government to search for the missing engineers, three months after they were declared missing.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the engineers were hired by the African Development Bank to work on a road project in Ebonyi State.

The HURIWA further mentioned the State’s Information commissioner, Orji Uchenna Orji, as a person of interest who must be thoroughly investigated by the authorities over his alleged complicity in the matter.

“We are asking the Inspector General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services to swiftly invite the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Information to give information on what he knows about the 5 missing Engineers since he has issued a statement in that regard”, the statement read.

Furthermore, the human rights organisation issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Inspector-General of Police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the engineers.

