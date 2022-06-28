HURIWA charges EFCC, ICPC to investigate former CJN Tanko for alleged corruption

Hours after the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) has called for an investigation into his dealings.

Emmanuel Onwubiko, the HURIWA National Coordinator, in a statement issued in Monday, urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence an inquest into the former CJN over allegations of corruption.

The group reminded Nigerians that Tanko had recently been petitioned by 14 Supreme Court justices who claimed their welfare payments had been misappropriated.

However, HURIWA, which had earlier requested that the National Judicial Council and the Code of Conduct Tribunal investigate Tanko regarding the allegations made by the justices, insisted that the retired CJN should not be permitted to leave without being held accountable. Tanko denied the allegations before resigning.

President Muhammadu Buhari has since sworn in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The statement from HURIWA reads, “The resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the Chief Justice of Nigeria is not enough; the EFCC and the ICPC must swing into action, investigate, then if a cause of acton is ascertained, then arrest and prosecute him over the corruption allegations levelled against him by the 14 justices of the Supreme Court if a prima facie evidence exists.

“Justice Tanko must be prosecuted just as his predecessor, Walter Onnoghen, who was probed and later removed on a controversial note following some allegations against him which was probed by both the NJC and the CCT.

“The investigation and probable prosecution of Tanko, if indicted, will set a precedent that Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade is not a joke unless it is a joke.”

