Politics
HURIWA charges EFCC, ICPC to investigate former CJN Tanko for alleged corruption
Hours after the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) has called for an investigation into his dealings.
Emmanuel Onwubiko, the HURIWA National Coordinator, in a statement issued in Monday, urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence an inquest into the former CJN over allegations of corruption.
The group reminded Nigerians that Tanko had recently been petitioned by 14 Supreme Court justices who claimed their welfare payments had been misappropriated.
However, HURIWA, which had earlier requested that the National Judicial Council and the Code of Conduct Tribunal investigate Tanko regarding the allegations made by the justices, insisted that the retired CJN should not be permitted to leave without being held accountable. Tanko denied the allegations before resigning.
President Muhammadu Buhari has since sworn in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.
Read also: HURIWA accuses Nigeria govt of cover-up in Owo massacre
The statement from HURIWA reads, “The resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the Chief Justice of Nigeria is not enough; the EFCC and the ICPC must swing into action, investigate, then if a cause of acton is ascertained, then arrest and prosecute him over the corruption allegations levelled against him by the 14 justices of the Supreme Court if a prima facie evidence exists.
“Justice Tanko must be prosecuted just as his predecessor, Walter Onnoghen, who was probed and later removed on a controversial note following some allegations against him which was probed by both the NJC and the CCT.
“The investigation and probable prosecution of Tanko, if indicted, will set a precedent that Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade is not a joke unless it is a joke.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...