HURIWA claims Nigerian govt biased in prosecution of terror suspects from north, south

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Friday criticised the Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami over claims that Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu have links to terrorist financiers

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Malami made the allegations while reading out findings of the Presidential committee set up to investigate Igboho and Kanu.

He alleged that between 2013 and 2020, Igboho received N127 million from several financiers, including a federal lawmaker. Malami, however, refused to reveal the identity of the lawmaker.

The AGF also stated that Kanu incited attacks against the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with a view to hampering democratic process in Nigeria.

However, the HURIWA in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, accused the Federal Government of double standards regarding prosecution of people from the North and from the South.

The statement read: “The government, particularly the Ministry of Justice has consistently manifested aversion or lack of enthusiasm towards bringing suspected terrorists from the northern part of Nigeria to justice but it is always overzealous to charge other persons from the South with certain phantom allegation of terrorism and the Justice Ministry is busy conjuring up half-baked allegations to hang it on the necks of either Nnamdi Kanu or Sunday Igboho.

“A good example will suffice; Nnamdi Kanu versus certain elements and divisive leaders of Miyetti Allah that have been quoted in the media for supporting the activities of the armed Fulani headsmen who are terrorists.

“These same leaders of Miyetti Allah who are in Nigeria have made treasonable statements challenging the authorities of the state governments that have carried out the legal passage of laws on the anti-open grazing legislation and have not only made threats but carried out their threats like in Ondo State.

“The National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has threatened fire and brimstone in the Southeast of Nigeria just because people rejected Ruga Fulani initiative of the president.

“A few months after these threats were published in the media, and still on the internet as I speak, there were sporadic attacks targeting strategic national security institutions and assets and the government’s at both the Southeast and centre have refused to conduct proper forensic investigation but have hastily blamed Eastern Security Network and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra”.

