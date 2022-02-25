HURIWA condemns recurring electoral violence in South-East after Enugu polls

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned the recurring electoral violence in the South-East in the aftermath of the unrest and killings that scuttled the local government election in Enugu State on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the HURIWA National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko who urged security agents to go after the perpetrators of those evils.

Onwubiko further intimated that this violence was caused in order to tarnish the image of the Enugu State Government.

The statement read, “Electoral violence is becoming a recurring decimal in South-East and the bloodshed recorded during the Enugu council election is painfully one too many.

“It is no doubt that the attack in Enugu is politically motivated to dent the image of the State government that has done so much to democratise the State and remain consistent in holding elections to elect political leaders at the local government councils in line with the constitution.

“It even leaves many to wonder, especially that the violence happened only a few days after one of the leading opposition political parties protested and threatened to disrupt the council election or get it nullified because the party alleged exclusion.

“HURIWA calls on security agents to conduct a thorough investigation on the circumstances surrounding the killings and why politicians are resorting to the killing of citizens to show their displeasure with the process put in place by the electoral umpires.”

Unknown gunmen had attacked the Enugu South and Nkanu West council areas, during simultaneous attacks at two polling units; at least, five people were reportedly killed and many others injured.

