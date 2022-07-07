News
HURIWA demands Aregbesola, Magashi’s sack over jailbreaks
Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday demanded the sack of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for failing to stop attacks on prisons in the country.
The group was reacting to Tuesday night’s attack on the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja by the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP).
In a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA also demanded the sack of the Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, for incompetence.
The group said it was distasteful and condemnable that over 15 jailbreaks have occurred under Aregbesola’s watch in the last five years.
It also challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop asking rhetorical questions on how the country’s intelligence system failed to detect the attack on the correctional facility.
READ ALSO: 879 inmates escaped, 4 died in Kuje prison attack – NcoS
The statement read: “The spate of jailbreaks under President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, is alarming and condemnable. Even under then President Goodluck Jonathan who had no military experience or background, jailbreaks weren’t as rampant as what Nigerians see these days.
“The frequent and recurring jailbreaks show the inefficiency of all those President Buhari appointed into office and his unwillingness to sack them show also that the President tacitly wants the situation to continue to fester.
“HURIWA demands the arrest of the persons who gave the order purportedly for the withdrawal of soldiers before the attack.”
“We demand the sack of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and his Defence counterpart, Bashir Magashi, for perpetual incompetence. We also call for a broad-based judicial panel of inquiry on prison breaks in Nigeria to be constituted.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...