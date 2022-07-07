HURIWA demands Aregbesola, Magashi’s sack over jailbreaks

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday demanded the sack of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for failing to stop attacks on prisons in the country.

The group was reacting to Tuesday night’s attack on the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja by the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP).

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA also demanded the sack of the Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, for incompetence.

The group said it was distasteful and condemnable that over 15 jailbreaks have occurred under Aregbesola’s watch in the last five years.

It also challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop asking rhetorical questions on how the country’s intelligence system failed to detect the attack on the correctional facility.

READ ALSO: 879 inmates escaped, 4 died in Kuje prison attack – NcoS

The statement read: “The spate of jailbreaks under President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, is alarming and condemnable. Even under then President Goodluck Jonathan who had no military experience or background, jailbreaks weren’t as rampant as what Nigerians see these days.

“The frequent and recurring jailbreaks show the inefficiency of all those President Buhari appointed into office and his unwillingness to sack them show also that the President tacitly wants the situation to continue to fester.

“HURIWA demands the arrest of the persons who gave the order purportedly for the withdrawal of soldiers before the attack.”

“We demand the sack of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and his Defence counterpart, Bashir Magashi, for perpetual incompetence. We also call for a broad-based judicial panel of inquiry on prison breaks in Nigeria to be constituted.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now