HURIWA demands Emefiele, Malami’s arrest for disregarding Supreme Court’s ruling on naira redesign

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Sunday demanded the immediate arrest of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, over their roles in the crisis trailing the redesign of naira notes.

The duo had come under severe criticism from Nigerians over the Federal Government’s disregard for the Supreme Court ruling on the redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 notes

The apex bank on March 3 extended the validity of the old naira notes till December 31.

However, the silence of the federal government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the ruling 10 days after it was delivered has provoked anger in the land with many still reluctant to accept the old banknotes.

The Ekiti and Kogi States governments last week threatened to prosecute individuals and businesses rejecting the old naira notes in the states.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA described the AGF and CBN governor’s refusal to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement as an assault on Nigerians.

The statement read: “The flagrant disobedience and arrogance of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami after the Supreme Court order is condemnable and treasonable.



READ ALSO: ‘Your reputation at stake over naira redesign,’ ACF warns Buhari

“No individual is greater than the Nigerian State and those who think they are should be met with resistance and the punishment that they deserve. For Section 37 of the Criminal Code Act in Nigeria provided that any person who levies war against the State, in order to intimidate or overawe the state (here being Nigeria) is guilty of treason, and is liable to the punishment of death.

“Now that cash had dried up in most banks across the country due to what senior bankers described as the inability of the CBN to supply them with new naira notes, protests have started to break up in the country. This can threaten the security of the entire nation and the Department of State Services should not fold its arms and watch while Malami and Emefiele plunge Nigeria into chaos and untold hardship.

“HURIWA demand the arrest of the CBN governor, the AGF Malami, and their trial for treason for failing to comply with the judgment of the highest court in Nigeria. HURIWA also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be democratic and obey the Supreme Court because the apex court on March 3 also pronounced that the February 16, 2023 declaration by the President is dictatorial.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now