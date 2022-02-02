HURIWA demands investigation of alleged death threat to Atiku’s ex-wife

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the alleged death threat against the estranged wife of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Jennifer.

The group made the call in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanual Onwubiko.

Jennifer claimed on Tuesday that agents loyal to the former Vice President threatened her life for making public the pair’s divorce proceedings.

She said: “Since this incident, I fear for my safety and that of my kids. His Excellency’s security operatives especially Ibro and others have been making threats and calling my relatives, friends, and staff and searching for my assets to seize and monitoring my phone calls and those of friends and relatives.

“For that reason, I have exited my law firm and sold all my assets, and moved abroad until peace reigns.”

In its statement, the HURIWA urged security agencies to commence investigations into the woman’s claims.

The statement read: “We are alarmed just like millions of other Nigerians to read the shocking allegations made by the former wife of Nigeria’s erstwhile Vice President and we are worried by the disturbing disclosure alleging that she is subjected to threats by agents allegedly working for Atiku Abubakar.

“No harm should come to that distinguished daughter of South-East Nigeria and her children. Whilst we hold no brief for either of the parties, we think that this matter that is now in the public domain must not be overlooked because of the political status of the person being accused rightly or wrongly. We are not in a position to confirm or deny the allegations, but we think allegations of threat to life are critical and section 33 (1) of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution obliges the federal government to protect the right to life.

“HURIWA has therefore asked that the security forces should be proactive and take actions guided by law to stave off any danger or harm from happening to her since she has made a public appeal to save her life and we are demanding an open and transparent probe.”

