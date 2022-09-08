HURIWA demands Ngige, Ehanire’s sack over exodus of Nigerian doctors

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and his Health counterpart, Osagie Ehanire, over the mass exodus of Nigerian doctors to foreign countries.

The civil rights advocacy group in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the ministers must be held accountable for the brain drain that has hit the country’s health sector.

HURIWA slammed Ngige and Ehanire for the poor management of human resources especially in the health sector.

The statement read: “Of recent, Ehanire had carelessly said, ‘We have heard complaints of doctors who are now leaving the system, but there are actually enough doctors in the system because we are producing up to 2,000 or 3,000 doctors every year in the country and the number leaving is less than 1,000.’

“In 2019, Ngige, who is also a medical doctor, had flippantly said he is not worried about doctors leaving the country, saying,’ We have a surplus. If you have a surplus, you export.’

“The Nigerian Medical Association and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors continue to lament that there are between 20,000 and 25,000 doctors in Nigeria. Going by Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people, that is by a ratio of one doctor to between 4,000 and 5,000 patients whilst the World Health Organisation recommends one doctor for 600 patients.

“It is shameful the statements credited to both ministers in media reports. Obviously, the health sector is in a comatose with President Buhari spending about 300 days in the United Kingdom on medical vacation whilst doctors embark on strike every other day.

“Ngige and Ehanire are classical failures in this administration that have created spectacular social, economic and security concerns for Nigerians yet President Buhari can’t sack them as if to say there’s a secret oath sworn by those controlling central government to hear no evil see no evil but do all evil s and be protected.

“Overall, the President must better the standard of living of doctors which is the cardinal reason they are leaving the country.

“The President should demonstrate that he is not insensitive and irresponsible by sacking these non performing ministers and pick competent Nigerians to handle these critical sectors.”

