HURIWA flays Nigerian govt for shutting down businesses due to resurgence of COVID-19

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has taken a swipe at the Federal Government of Nigeria for ordering the closure of Small and Medium Scale businesses due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

HURIWA in a statement issued on Wednesday said that the decision of the federal government to order the closure of all bars, nightclubs, and restaurants was a wicked and heartless decision.

In the statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko and National Secretary, Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA, lambasted the government for failing to address the critical component of ameliorating the consequences of the directive.

HURIWA added in the statement that the decision is irrational, heartless and mean-hearted since the Nigerian government did not transparently re-distribute financial bailouts and palliatives to the millions of restaurant operators and owners of other businesses ordered to shut down operations.

The statement by HURIWA reads thus in part; “The decision of the federal government to order the immediate closure of restaurants and other small and medium scale businesses for fear of the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria as announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

“The decision is absolutely wicked, irrational, heartless and mean-hearted since the Nigerian government did not transparently re-distribute financial bailouts and palliatives to the millions of restaurant operators and owners of other businesses ordered to shut down their operations ad infinitum for fear of a second wave of the health emergency.

HURIWA also slammed the government for failing to publicly render accounts of the “multi-billion dollars donations made by corporate Nigerians in aid of distressed citizens, to cushion the effect of the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown.

