HURIWA implores Wike to reverse 'apartheid' ban on Igbo meetings | Ripples Nigeria

HURIWA implores Wike to reverse ‘apartheid’ ban on Igbo meetings
The Human Rights Writers’ Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticised the ban placed on a proposed meeting by a group, United Igbo Community in the Oyigbo Council, Rivers State, by Governor Nyesom Wike describing it as unlawful, unconstitutional and a policy akin to apartheid.
This was contained in a statement issued by the HURIWA National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, who advised the governor to desist from actions that portray him as a lawless emperor, who has scant regards for the constitutional rights and freedoms of Nigerian citizens.
Read also: HURIWA urges Nigerians to boycott NIN enrollment
“Wike’s action is not so different from the expulsion of Femi Falana from Port Harcourt, Rivers State in an attempt to frustrate the vigorous defence being put forward by the legal team that represented the then Ogoni rights activist, Dr Ken Saro-Wiwa,” the statement read.
The group further reminded Wike that power is transient; saying any governor throwing around some imaginary super manpower should know that soon, they will be out of power and they will be appropriately addressed as former governor.
