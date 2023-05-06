Politics
HURIWA lambasts police for granting bail to embattled Adamawa REC, Ari
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has lampooned the Nigerian Police Authorities for granting bail to the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, who was arrested in the course of investigations into allegations of impropriety during the supplementary gubernatorial polls in the state.
National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, who condemned the action in a statement on Saturday, said granting bail to Ari was a conspiratorial plot by the police and the government to sweep the scandal under the carpet.
“The Federal Government, INEC’s hierarchy, the DSS and the police have one thing in common in this Adamawa debacle in the sense that all these institutional heads aforementioned played one role or the other in the drama that played out in Adamawa State,” Onwubiko said.
Read Also: Suspended Adamawa REC reportedly granted bail, movement restricted to FCT
“The REC has lots of secrets that these institutional heads in Adamawa may not want him to disclose.
“So they released him as a way of soft-landing, so he keeps quiet and let the sleeping dog lie. It’s a conspiratorial plot to bury the scandal.
“Unfortunately, Nigerians do not remember such odious incidents for long; so with time, it will be buried under the carpets of impunity,” he lamented.
