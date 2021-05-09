HURIWA offers solutions to incessant attacks on police formations in South-East | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
HURIWA offers solutions to incessant attacks on police formations in South-East
The Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged the governors of South Eastern states, including governors of Akwa Ibom and Cross River to reach a consensus towards tackling the attacks on police facilities in the region.
This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, who condemned the reported Friday night’s attacks on three police stations in Rivers State during which unknown gunmen reportedly shot seven policemen dead.
According to HURIWA, the governors must ensure the unification of all stakeholders in order to tackle the scourge.
“We think that these persistent violent attacks against Police checkpoints and sometimes targeting soldiers are not the types of aggressive conducts only military or police actions can bring to a quick and effective resolution.
“These issues demand a multifaceted approach towards analytically and forensically unravelling the faces behind the attacks, find out their political messages or demands, and then see if a middle-of-the-road agreement can be worked out to put an end to these incessant attacks.
Read also: HURIWA threatens COAS with lawsuit at ICC
“This is because the use of military-style approach to try to extinguish asymmetric warfare or urban guerrilla movements that are just about taking shape is not sustainable over a long period of time.
“The adoption of carrot and stick approach might as well work in seeking a quick end to these cocktails of coordinated violent confrontation against strategic national security assets and forces,” HURIWA stated.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that at Elimgbu Police Station, some unknown gunmen killed about four policemen, while at Choba Police Station along East-West Road, opposite the University of Port Harcourt, two policemen were killed.
The Choba and Elimgbu Police Stations are both in Obio-Akpor Local Council, while one policeman was allegedly killed at Rumuji Police Station, in Emohua Local Council, Rivers State.
Also, unconfirmed numbers of operational vehicles were reportedly burnt. Both Choba and Rumuji Police Stations are located along East-West road.
The spate of attacks on Rumuji, Choba, and Elimgbu Police Stations are coming on the heels of the 8 pm to 6 am curfew imposed on the axis and entry towns bordering Rivers.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
