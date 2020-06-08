HURIWA queries Buhari over non-arrest of Miyetti Allah President

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has queried President Muhammadu Buhari over the non-arrest of the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo for allegedly threatening national security.

HURIWA, which was reacting to a statement made by Bodejo who was reported to have said, that the Fulani owned Nigeria and would rule the country forever as a ‘declaration of war to none-Fulani speakers in the country, acussed President Buhari of double standards.

The rights group wondered why President Buhari had failed to persecute his kinsmen for treason, but rapidly arrested the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore over his threats to organise civil protests against his government.

HURIWA in a statement issued on Sunday which was signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said that Bodejo’s utterances were a danger to national security and inter-ethnic harmony.

“The idea that some group of people will traverse the length and breadth of the Federal Republic of Nigeria causing chaos through bloody violence for land grabs and the central government does nothing and now this man who goes about as the leader of one of the MIYETTI ALLAH CATTLE OWNERS ASSOCIATION has openly threatened insurrection and rebellion to constituted authorities in the Federating units by announcing that he will set up armed vigilantes all over Nigeria and that everywhere in Nigeria belongs to his Fulani ethnic group but for over 24 hours after the news filtered out brazenly from such a character who does not mean well for Nigeria, the Nigerian government has been in an absolute ‘I DON’T CARE MOOD.’

“This grave threat to national security must be confronted by all Nigerians since it would seem that the group threatening every other ethnicity has powerful support in the corridors of power in Abuja. NIGERIANS MUST WAKE UP OR BE ENSLAVED FOR Life,” the statement noted.

HURIWA in the statement also added that; “President Muhammadu Buhari is not handling the killings of other people by his KINSMEN as much as any civilized government should tackle the criminality of mass killings in accordance with the law.

”The protection they (armed Fulani herdsmen) enjoy from the Presidency gives them the boldness to just talk anyhow even at the risk of endangering national Security by stoking ethnic divisions and imminent threat of war against law-abiding communities in their ancestral lands,” it concluded.

This came after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) warned the National President of the Miyetti Allah to desist from making what it describes as derogatory statements which could possibly set the country on fire.

The warning was issued on Sunday by President of the Kaduna State chapter of CAN, Rev John Joseph Hayab, who was reacting to a statement by the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, who had said that, “Nigeria belongs to the Fulani, and they will rule forever”.

According to Rev. Hayab such false claims as that of Miyetti Allah’s President only creates tension, fuels crisis and also confirms that Fulanis do not wish Nigerians to live in peace and unity.

