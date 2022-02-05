HURIWA queries Nigerian govt’s refusal to publicize names of terrorist financiers

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has accused the Federal Government of shielding the persons responsible for financing terrorism in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the HURIWA National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko who questioned the secrecy, noting that some of the culprits are at the helms of affairs.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, during a press briefing in Abuja, said about 123 companies and 96 financiers of terrorism affiliated Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP have been uncovered.

However, HURIWA said Nigerians “have the right to know those who have made life very unfortunate for them for more than a decade.

Read also: HURIWA demands investigation of alleged death threat to Atiku’s ex-wife

“The secrecy surrounding the unveiling of the identities of the terrorism sponsors is a pointer to the fact that some persons in government are into something that they don’t want Nigerians to know. Nigerians have the right to know those who have made life very unfortunate for them for more than a decade.

“The government has skeletons in its cupboard and that is why they keep violating the rights of Nigerians to know the sponsors of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups. This is why they are after radio stations and other media platforms, trying to silence the voice of Nigerians.

“The attorney general of the federation once told Nigerians that they have compiled over 400 names of some terrorists and have charged them to court, where is that case and what is the status of that matter?”, the organisation stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now