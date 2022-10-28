News
HURIWA slams Appeal Court for granting stay of execution on Kanu’s case
Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Friday criticized the Court of Appeal for stopping the execution of the judgment which freed the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of treasonable charges.
A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie had on October 13 discharged the IPOB leader of all the 15-count charge of treasonable felony and terrorism filed against him by the Federal Government last year.
The panel also faulted the repatriation of the activist from Kenya on June 27, 2021.
However, another panel of the appellate court led by Justice Haruna Tsanami on Friday ordered that the execution of the previous judgment which freed Kanu on the charges be put on hold.
However, in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA described the judiciary as the captive of the executive arm of government.
READ ALSO: IPOB leader, Kanu, to remain in detention as A’Court stays execution of its judgement
The group stressed that the court has justified the use of self-help measures by disgruntled citizens with its decision to grant a stay of execution on the previous ruling on Kanu.
It wondered why the Court of Appeal did not require the federal government to respect the ruling first before appealing, and it also denounced the court’s subordination to President Muhammadu Buhari’s antics.
“Today is indeed a calamitous day for the Nigerian judiciary whereby the wheel of justice was derailed by political correctness and fear of the unknown,” HURIWA said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...