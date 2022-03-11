HURIWA slams Buhari, APC over ‘persistent’ crises

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (APC) on Friday knocked President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the current leadership crisis plaguing the party.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA criticised the party for appointing a governor as the chairman of its caretaker/extra-ordinary convention planning committee in defiance of the constitution.

The statement read: “How on earth will a governor who is elected for four years on the full-time job for a specific state government and governance territory be clothed with the extrajudicial executive office of the national chairman of a national political party for years and the Independent National Electoral Commission looks on as if the commission is not to be concerned about the ethical and constitutional wellbeing of political parties given all the constitutional guidelines made on how parties should be administered transparently?

READ ALSO: Matawalle warns APC govs amid leadership crisis

“How on earth are President Muhammadu Buhari and governors behaving like headmasters of their political party as against their oaths of office which obliges them to be loyal to the constitution and be 100 percent dedicated to the mandates that the voters and those who never voted delegated and clothed them with as the legitimate permission to exercise their authorities as governors or President and not to mix these up with party administration?

“The persistent crises rocking the APC and the blatant violation of guidelines governing the affairs of political parties by the APC is condemnable. The party should learn from best practices in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

“These abuses if not rectified within seven working days will be challenged in court by HURIWA so we get the court to make pronouncements on how political party administration should be for the sake of national security and national health.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now