HURIWA slams Buhari over ‘disregard for court orders’, wants Emefiele arrested

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari over what it terms the President’s “penchant for disregarding and flouting court orders” which it says has been legendary since he came to power in 2015.

The civil rights group in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said President Buhari‘s “appetite for flouting court orders has become public knowledge with his placement of a blanket ban on old N500 and N1,000 notes despite an order of the Supreme Court saying the old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes should remain legal tender till a determination on the case on February 22.”

The group also called for the arrest and prosecution of governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, whom they said is complicit in the killing of those protesting scarcity of the new notes.

Onwubiko reiterated that the President has, in similar fashion, continued to disobey an Appeal Court ruling granting unconditional bail to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu since 2022.

The group added that Buhari has been laying a very bad precedent by flagrantly disobeying court orders which is crucial for the sustenance of democracy and its values.

“The President’s knack for the disregard of law and order is legendary as displayed again on Thursday morning during his broadcast on the naira redesign policy,” the group said.

“HURIWA rejects the President’s fiat and demands his compliance with the Supreme Court order directing that the status quo be maintained on the matter till its hearing on February 22.

“The deaths and killings of protesters angry over the artificial scarcity of new naira notes by security agents are also condemnable.

“We, therefore, call for the arrest and prosecution of the trigger-happy soldiers and police over the extrajudicial execution. We also demand the prosecution of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele for complicity in the killings since he created the whole chaos in the first instance,” Onwubiko said.

