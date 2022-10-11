HURIWA slams lack of ‘transparency in war against terror’ as Nigerian govt allegedly releases 100 terrorists secretly

The federal government has come under fire from the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) over the alleged covert release of 100 Boko Haram terrorists from the Kirikiri Medium Security Prison in Lagos.

The National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, claimed in a statement on Monday that the alleged overnight release of the prisoners demonstrated President Muhammadu Buhari’s complicity and his nepotistic administration. He noted a few instances in which people had suggested the government’s ties to the terrorist organization.

He said, “Nigerians are shocked at the latest antics of the regime of the President in the reported release of over 100 Boko Haram terrorists from the Kirikiri prison. It shows the total absence of transparency and accountability in the fight on terror. The secrecy behind the intermittent release of terrorists under different guises by the current government is abysmal and anti-people and illegal.

“The recent release of Boko Haram convicted terrorists at Lagos prison validates claims by a former Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, who said on live television in August 2021, that Boko Haram has moneybags in Aso Rock and the National Assembly.”

Additionally, HURIWA alleged that the terrorists were freed in exchange for the train passengers who had been kidnapped on March 28, 2022.

It also pointed out that the Nigerian Correctional Services had avoided commenting on the matter since the Foundation for Investigative Journalism had corroborated the accusations.

Onwubiko stated that during Buhari’s speech at the passing-out parade and commissioning ceremony for cadets of Regular course 69 of the Nigeria Defence Academy, held in Afaka, Kaduna State, last Thursday, he explicitly stated that amnesty had been offered to terrorists.

He continued by saying that the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has already acknowledged that repentant Boko Haram terrorists who were given money and allowed to rejoin society were awarded amnesty.

In addition to urging the federal government to “come clean” about the alleged release of the prisoners, the organization demanded that the present National Assembly either do its duty or be removed from office.

“HURIWA calls on the government to come clean on the release of the Kirikiri inmates. We also demand that the near moribund National Assembly should work or be consigned to the dustbin of history forever for its unresponsiveness to their duty as legislators in this dispensation from 2019,” the statement read.

