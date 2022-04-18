HURIWA slams National Assembly for refusing to impeach Buhari despite glaring failure

Human Rights Writers of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Monday slammed the National Assembly for encouraging continued ineptitude of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The group was reacting to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah’s analysis of Nigeria’s situation under President Buhari.

In his Easter message to Nigerians on Sunday, the cleric said the President had destroyed every aspect of life in Nigeria but allowed corruption to thrive and grow.

He described the country under Buhari as “an emergency hospital deserving of urgent attention.”

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA accused the Senate of complicity in the failure of the government by rejecting numerous calls demanding the immediate resignation of President Buhari.

HURIWA noted that the President and his entire cabinet had reneged on their promises to cater for the lives and security of innocent Nigerians as contained in Section 14 (2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution.



The group stressed the need for immediate actions as bandits had taken control of most states in the country, especially in the North-East, North-West, and North-Central parts of the country.

The statement read: “Sadly, these terrorists and enemies of the country walk freely, un-arrested and unprosecuted by the Buhari regime while security agents pander around, sparing the killers while the President gives empty marching orders and unsympathetic condolence messages.

“The sitting duck and bootlicking Senate and House of Representatives are also complicit over their failure to impeach President Buhari after he has lost legitimacy to exercise authority as President having failed woefully to enforce section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution which is the primary duty of government.”

