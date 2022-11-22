HURIWA slams Nigerian govt’s handling of armed non-state actors

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Monday, condemned the Federal Government’s handling of armed non-state actors.

The group expressed worry over why the government had failed to prosecute or secure the conviction of insurgents or terror financiers.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement, said many Nigerians might not bother to take the Federal Government seriously when it recently announced a N95 million bounty on 18 wanted terrorists.

READ ALSO:HURIWA accuses Soludo of pushing Anambra residents into poverty with his ‘taxation regime’

He said: “The bounty placed on the so-called wanted terrorists is surprising. The government claimed to have arrested some of the Owo attackers. But till date, no one has been charged for the terror attack where over 40 worshippers were gruesomely killed.

“Also, perpetrators of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack of March 28 have not been apprehended. Not one, despite the release of the last batch of their abductees on October 5.

“For years, the Federal Government has failed to arraign about 400 alleged Boko Haram sponsors and financiers arrested in Kano, Borno, Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto, Adamawa, Kaduna and Zamfara, despite the conviction of their co-conspirators by the United Arab Emirates.”

“The Federal Government has also intransigently refused to grant state-owned security outfits, like Amotekun Corps, Benue Guards, licence to bear AK-47 arms.

“Terrorists are busy staging naming ceremonies in Zamfara, yet the government is deceiving itself asking Nigerians to look out for terrorists.

“This government needs to convince Nigerians that it is committed to waging war on terror in the real sense; then support for the counter-terror war will flow naturally.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now