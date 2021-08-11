HURIWA slams South-East govs for keeping silent over Kanu’s trial

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticised the governors of the South-East region over their silence in the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This was contained in a statement issued by the HURIWA spokesman, Emmanuel Onwubiko on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “It is a total act of betrayal that the governors of the South East maintained conspiratorial silence amidst allegations that President Buhari abducted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya, subjected him to indignities in an illegal rendition and then forcefully repatriated him to Nigeria against norms of International law.

“It is crude, primitive and wicked that the southeast governors took no action to ascertain the veracity of the allegation of illegal abduction of a prominent Igbo son even if the governors are not in agreement just like most of us are with the advocacy for self-determination in the South East of Nigeria”.

Kanu is currently in DSS detention over charges bordering on sedition and violence.

