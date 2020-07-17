HURIWA TO MAGU: Resign as EFCC boss to salvage image of anti-graft agency

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has urged suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu to resign.

HURIWA which made the call in a statement on Thursday signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko and National Director of Media, Zainab Yusuf, said that Magu’s resignation would salvage the image of anti-graft agency.

According to the rights group, Magu’s return to the EFCC would make mockery of the fight against corruption campaign by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The statement reads: “HURIWA calls on the suspended EFCC Acting Chairman; Ibrahim Magu to resign so as not to destroy what is left of the reputation of the anti-graft agency and the urgent need to expand the scope of investigation on all the cases of assets forfeiture including the serious claim by Chief Emmanuel Nwude that the EFCC under Ibrahim Magu allegedly cornered his assets that were not part of the originally listed assets to be forfeited in the judgment of the Lagos High Court when he was convicted for advance fees fraud including houses of his original family built long before he had issues with the law.”

HURIWA also called on President Buhari to ensure the independence of key anti-corruption institutions in the country.

This came days after HURIWA charged the federal government to appoint a capable hand devoid of politics to lead the EFCC.

The group suggested that the next EFCC boss should be someone who will take the commission out of politics while also lamenting that the anti-graft agency under Magu’s leadership was politicized.

