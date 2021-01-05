HURIWA TO NORTHERN ELDERS: Show leadership example; desist from ‘beer parlour criticism’ of war on insurgents

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged Northern elders to show leadership by example by contributing their part in the fight against Boko Haram and stop their ‘beer parlour criticism’ of the war against insurgents in the Northern part of the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, who was reacting to a statement by the Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development which said President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message was disappointing because it failed to address the sacking of Security Chiefs.

In the statement, Onwubiko who commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai for utilising limited resources in the fight against terrorism, urged the Northern elders to partner with the military to fight terrorism.

The statement by HURIWA reads thus in part; “We hereby call on Northern leaders and elders to stop the well oiled calculated and orchestrated campaign of calumny and desists from the “beer parlour” criticisms of the war on terror and return to their communities to show leadership examples to their wards and children.

“HURIWA applauded the Chief of Army Staff, LIEUTENANT GENERAL YUSUF TUKUR BURATAI for doing so much with so little made available given the complexity involved in waging holistic war on terrorists that have global affiliation to the Middle East based Islamic States’ terror network that is awash with secret sponsorship dollars from their institutional and private supporters,” it added.

