HURIWA urges Buhari to allow Kanu address media on insecurity in South-East

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to speak to the media on the escalating insecurity situation and the confusion surrounding the sit-at-home crisis in the South-East region.

HURIWA‘s concern, according to the National Coordinator of the rights advocacy group, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, was as a result of the violence and attacks masterminded by supporters of the Finland-based Simon Ekpa, founder of a Biafra group called Biafra Auto-Pilot.

In a statement issued by Onwubiko on Tuesday, the group said Buhari should let Kanu personally address the media and call for the suspension of the sit-at-home order instead of speaking through his lawyers.

“The President should let Mazi Nnamdi Kanu speak to Igbo people to affirm or deny the report by his lawyers that he had ordered an end to the sit-at-home order which one Mr. Simon Ekpa, an alleged follower of the detained leader, disputed and ordered for forceful implementation of the so called Sit-at-home order,” HURIWA said.

The group pointed out that a live television or audio broadcast by Kanu on the confusion surrounding the order would go a long way in taming the carnage in the region.

“There are suspicions by some persons loyal to Simon Ekpa that Nnamdi Kanu did not order an end to the economically stagnating sit-at-home order in the South East of Nigeria.

“Secondly, just as was done in Ukraine, President Muhammadu Buhari should democratise arms licences so sane adult Nigerians can bear AK-47 and AK-49.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari is not the sponsor of the chaos in the South-East then let his government adopt a pragmatic approach such as permitting that Kanu addresses the media as a matter of extreme urgency to put an end to these killings,” Onwubiko added.

