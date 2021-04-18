HURIWA urges Buhari to sack Pantami, other ‘promoters’ of terrorism in Nigerian govt | Ripples Nigeria

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rid his government of all sympathisers of terrorism ideals in the country.

The call followed the increasing demand by Nigerians for the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, to leave the government over alleged link with terror organizations.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA urged the President to sack all persons with alleged links with terror organizations if he is to be taken seriously in the fight against terrorism and other forms of criminality in the country.

The statement read: “President Buhari should expose and boot out all the sleeping sympathizers of Islamic terror networks embedded in his federal government if he truly means to decisively dismantle all the terror cells in existence in Nigeria and especially those who are actively threatening the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is unimaginable that a government that is totally intolerant of divergent opinions and has done quite a lot to use brute force of the armed police and other security forces to physically crush supporters of such moderate Islamic groups like the Islamic Movement of Nigeria is the same administration that harbours someone who had indeed espoused the teachings of such global terrorism outlaws like the masterminds of Al-Qaeda global Jihadist movements.

“The Minister of Communications and Digital economy, Sheikh Pantami must be dismissed forthwith unless the Muhammadu Buhari administration has now accepted to be a sympathizer of Al-Qaeda in which case, Nigerians should in their numbers pour out on the streets and force the entire federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari to resign immediately.”

