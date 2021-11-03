HURIWA urges IPOB to withdraw sit-at-home order in South-East

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Wednesday urged the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to withdraw the ongoing stay-at-home order in the South-East because of its impacts on the region’s economy.

HURIWA made the call in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss. Zainab Yusuf.

The statement read: “The weeklong sit-at-home will unleash grave consequences that may take the next two decades to recover. We appeal for greater restraint and urge that the order be withdrawn forthwith.”

The group appealed to IPOB to reconsider position on Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

It added: “It is our considered opinion that the weeklong civil protest will only succeed in multiplying the economic pains of the extremely marginalized Igbo speaking people and emasculate the economic well-being of Igbo nation to a devastating extent that there would be hundreds of thousands of job losses and these economic adversities will pave way for an unprecedented rise in organized crime.

“We plead with the leaders of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra not to precipitate the eventual commercial suicide of the Igbo nation which is exactly what haters of Igbo nation have always wanted.”

