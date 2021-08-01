Politics
HURIWA urges Nigerian govt to cooperate with FBI on Kyari
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Sunday urged the Federal Government to cooperate with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in order to unravel the fraud allegations against the Head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari.
The group made the call in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko.
HURIWA said Nigeria risks being tagged a pariah state if the federal government fails to cooperate with the US on the matter.
The statement read: “We mustn’t behave like a pariah state by failing to cooperate or partner with the United States of America in this and many other matters.
“We warn that this Abba Kyari’s matter is purely a diplomatic matter and not a matter that should be looked upon with the binoculars of Ethnic and religious prisms.
READ ALSO: FBI officials meet IGP on Kyari
“It’s our international image as Nigerians that is at the risk of being bastardised should President Muhammadu Buhari not follow the international law in handling this matter instead of looking at it from an Arewa or Islamic point of view.”
The US Department of Justice had said in a document last week that the police officer allegedly received bribes from the suspected international fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi, to arrest one of his accomplices in Nigeria, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent.
However, Kyari had denied receiving any bribe from the suspected fraudster.
The Police Service Commission (PSC) had earlier on Sunday approved the police officer’s suspension over an alleged link with Hushpuppi who is standing trial for frauds in the US.
