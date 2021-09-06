HURIWA urges Nigerians to beg Buhari to resign immediately

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called on Nigerians to beg President Muhammadu Buhari to resign immediately due to his “gross incompetence and ineptitude.”

The group, in a statement on Monday, said it was worrisome that terrorism is now expanding in the North-West with the “unprecedented levels of armed kidnappings going on in Katsina, Kaduna Niger, Zamfara States, and the constant bombardments of parts of Southern Kaduna State by armed Fulani attackers.”

The rights advocacy group believes that the reason for the boldness exhibited by the bandits was because of the toxic body language of President Buhari and those in control of the political layers of power in the country.

The group also noted that all this was happening because of the fact that all the strategic security positions in the “internal security architectures were headed by persons who share same ethno-religious orientation with the majority of the armed terrorists who were threatening the National Security and were getting away with their antics.”

The statement signed by HURIWA‘s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, reads;

“Since President Muhammadu Buhari does not believe in Federal Character in the appointment of Security Chiefs, and since his persistent and serial nepotistic appointments in the last six years has brought the nation to a near failed state, the next best option is for Nigerians to plead with him in the name of God to resign honourably.

“It will be more honourable for President Buhari to tender his letter of resignation if he still loves to see Nigeria remain unbroken.

“Since 2015, the nation has increasingly become one huge ungoverned space following the abdication of their constitutional functions by the President and the commander-In-Chier of the Armed Forces, Buhari.

“The President has rather chosen to focus on promoting the primordial agenda of his religion and his Fulani ethnic nationality to the detriment, disadvantage and endangerment of the territorial integrity and national security of Nigeria.

“The deeper cause of the national security crises facing Nigeria is the absence of an independent National Assembly since 2019 when the lackeys of Buhari were elected as the Senate President and Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

“Buhari’s failure and unwillingness to decisively deal with the armed Fulani attackers because of ethno-religious consideration is the motivation needed by such terrorist organisation like the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association to continue to threaten states that have decided to pass legislation banning open grazing of cattle.

“The Nigerian President at the moment has decided to fruitlessly chase after the private interest of cattle owners who are his kinsmen whilst neglecting his core function of protecting the territory of Nigeria from invasions by such armed groups.

“We call on Nigerians to beg Buhari to resign honourably if he still has an iota of honour left in him,” the statement said.

