HURIWA urges Tinubu to release Kanu to heal Nigeria

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has urged President Bola Tinubu to effect the immediate release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, if he is truly desirous of healing the country and engendering national reconciliation.

In a statement on Friday by HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group said the “continued detention of Kanu by the Department of State Services, two years after he was abducted from Kenya despite an Appeal Court ruling ordering the release of the IPOB leader was a flagrant disregard for the rule of law and principle of justice.”

The group added that if President Tinubu should release the Biafran agitator, it would be a great gift to the South-East geopolitical zone which has been marginalised and unfairly treated by the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

The advocacy group also appealed to Tinubu to extend a brotherly hand of fellowship to Ndigbo to address the perceived marginalisation as that will also quell the unrest in the region.

Citing the example set by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State by banning the Monday sit-at-home imposed by IPOB, HURIWA urged President Tinubu to enforce Kanu’s release in accordance with the Appeal Court verdict and hand the IPOB leader to any of the five governors in the South-East.

“We commend Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on his decision to announce an end to the sit-at-home tearing down commerce in the East with billions lost every Monday.

“We also commend him for the courageous decision to remove unauthorised barriers and checkpoints across the state during his first 100 days in office.

“Governor Mbah’s determination to find lasting solution to the insecurity in Enugu State should be emulated by the other Governors in the zone who should rise up and find a lasting template to end the scourge ravaging Igboland,” the group said.

