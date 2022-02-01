HURIWA warns Asari Dokubo to stop insulting Nnamdi Kanu

The Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), has warned former Niger Delta militant leader, Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, to desist from further denigrating and insulting the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement on Tuesday by HURIWA‘s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group advised Dokubo to be sensitive and stop his “garrulous attacks on the rule of law which is geared towards undermining leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.:

HURIWA also condemned what it termed as the “insensitive, callous and irrationally calculated attempt by the ex-militant leader to intentionally influence the outcome of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.”

“We condemn the systematic campaign of calumny by Mr. Dokubo targeting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the statement reads.

“We think that his constant media outbursts seeking to undermine the defense that maybe put up by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the court is totally unconstitutional, primitive, tendentious, provocative and animalistic.

READ ALSO: IPOB warns Asari Dokubo over comments against Kanu

“Asari Dokubo must be called to order. It is sad that this same government that have committed an atrocity of abducting a citizen from Kenya which is Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is the same government that is engaging in media trial, meaning that the government does not believe in constitutional democracy.

“This is the reason why the likes of Mr. Asari Dokubo and his ilks are constantly in the media trying to undermine the rule of law by seeking to influence proceedings in the court, including calling for an indefinite detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Asari Dokubo is only taking advantage of the lawlessness in Nigeria. In a clime where the rule of law is obeyed, Dokubo would have been arrested because one does not try to influence the proceedings of the court of law,” HURIWA said.

