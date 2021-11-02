HURIWA warns Nigeria Army against abuse of residents’ rigths in South-East

The Human Rights Writers of Nigeria (HURIWA) has issued a warning to the Nigerian Army against the abuse and extrajudicial killings of innocent residents in the southeastern region especially in Anambra State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the HURIWA National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko and National Media Affairs Director Zainab Yusuf.

The human rights organisation stated that it received “several reports of extrajudicial killings by the military in Anambra and other parts of Nigeria on Friday.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Nigerian Army and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) clashed and caused the deaths of some civilians, ahead of the governorship elections on Saturday, November 6.

As a result, HURIWA said, “In Nigeria, the first law is the Constitution, which empowers the President to use federal forces to combat domestic disturbances.

READ ALSO: HURIWA demands protection of protesters in Nigeria

“Section 305 of the Constitution, which empowers the President to issue a proclamation of a state of emergency is another basis for military internal security operations.

“This section provides that a state of emergency shall be declared in the following situations: When there is actual breakdown of public order and public safety in the federation or any part thereof to such extent as to require extraordinary measures to restore peace and security.”

HURIWA further asserted that “the duty to restore law and order within a country is that of the civil authorities, and the military is only used under a state of emergency.”

It also demanded that the Army respect human rights in accordance with the 1999 Constitution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now