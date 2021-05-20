HURIWA writes US, UK, others, alleges 'genocide' by troops in South-East Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
HURIWA writes US, UK, others, alleges ‘genocide’ by troops in South-East Nigeria
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has written President Joe Biden of the United States of America; Congress and prime ministers of Great Britain, Canada, and Australia requesting immediate intervention over alleged ‘genocide’ by the Nigerian Army in the region.
This letter was signed by the HURIWA President, Emmanuel Onwubiko, on Wednesday.
The group claimed the development was due to the recent deployment of security forces to quell unrest on the South-East.
HURIWA said: “We appeal that your good offices would spur President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, to molibise necessary agents check o the insecurity in the land.
Read also: HURIWA accuses FIRS of witch-hunt for imposing taxes in alleged attempt to silence criticism
“You will recall that due to the sad incidents of the emergence of security threats constituted by some criminal elements collectively called unknown gunmen, who have in the past few weeks attacked police formations and killed policemen in an unwarranted and treacherous manner, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has reportedly approved what the government simply called ‘new security measures for South East and South South.’”
The rights group added: “Government has not informed the public about the nature of the security measures.
“It is our understanding based on credible media reports that the military high command ordered soldiers to shoot on sight in the South East and South South. This is unconstitutional and illegal. This directive has led to the killing of many youths in South East. We had sent a letter to the Chief of Army Staff calling his attention to this illegality and urged him to order his soldiers to stop killing Igbo young Nigerians, but all to no avail.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
