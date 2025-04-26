Hurry up and leave! Saraki tells PDP members waiting to dump party

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed deep shock and disappointment over the defection of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2023 vice-presidential candidate and former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Calling for a decisive shift in the party’s focus, Saraki urged those who still wish to leave the PDP to do so without delay, so that those determined to stay could concentrate fully on rebuilding efforts.

Okowa, who was selected as the running mate to PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the last general elections, had stirred controversy within the party at the time of his nomination particularly among party stalwarts like Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Wike had openly expressed discontent after being overlooked for the position.

In a development that caught many political observers off guard, Okowa, alongside his successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme, and other top officials in Delta State, formally defected to the APC earlier this week.

Reacting in a statement released on Friday, Saraki described Okowa’s move as “unbecoming and shocking,” adding that it was unprecedented for the running mate of a major party’s presidential candidate to defect so soon after an election. He rejected any attempts to rationalize the action by citing political pressure, arguing that it pointed instead to a deeper collapse of leadership values in the country.

“This is simply a sign of how low we have sunk as a polity,” Saraki said. “These developments are the reason why I have consistently advocated for the strengthening of institutions over the elevation of individuals.”

Despite the high-profile defection, Saraki remained optimistic about the PDP’s prospects, maintaining that even with a reduced number of governors, the party was still well-positioned to contest and win future elections. He assured party faithful that he and other committed leaders would stay to reposition the PDP into a formidable opposition capable of providing a credible alternative to the ruling party.

“My view is that those who want to leave the PDP should leave now and let the rest of us concentrate on rebuilding the party and refocusing it to play the role of a viable opposition that provides a better alternative for Nigerians,” he said.

READ ALSO: Rivers administrator requests more time to brief Reps

Saraki stressed that a functional democracy depends not just on elections but on the availability of viable political choices. He warned against the dangers of drifting toward a one-party state, particularly in a diverse society like Nigeria’s, emphasizing that eliminating political alternatives could breed hopelessness and instability.

“It is important for Nigeria’s democracy that the opposition remains vibrant and capable of replacing the ruling party at any time,” he noted. “Our current situation should be seen not as a death knell, but as a rebirth for the PDP.”

He encouraged party members to stay committed and focused, reminding them that political dynamics can shift rapidly. “24 hours is a long time in politics,” Saraki said. “Nobody can predict how things will evolve in the coming weeks and months.”

He advised against finger-pointing or blaming the ruling party for PDP’s internal challenges. Instead, he called on members to seize the moment to rebuild, strengthen structures, and reconnect with the electorate.

“Sustaining democracy is not a sprint, it is a marathon,” Saraki concluded. “Let us not be discouraged by the events in Delta State. Our focus must be on the future — and on restoring hope to the good people of Nigeria.”

