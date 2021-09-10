Husband allegedly beats pregnant wife to death over food in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a middle aged man identified as Eke Ofia, for allegedly beating his eight-month-old pregnant wife to death over food.

The tragedy, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, occurred on Wednesday while the suspect, a scrap metal dealer, was arrested on Thursday.

Ndukwe said the incident happened in the Abakpa Nike area of Enugu East Local Government Area of the state after Ofia, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, battered his pregnant wife to death.

“The suspect who was arrested on Thursday, is a father of four and deals in scrap metal on Nkpor Street, Abakpa. He had reportedly returned home drunk and attacked his wife for not giving him food.

“The woman, who was said to be eight months’ pregnant, was rushed to a hospital by neighbours after she slumped and was confirmed dead by doctors in the early hours of Thursday,” Ndukwe said while confirming the incident to Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

“From what we gathered from neighobours, the deceased popularly called Mama Goodluck, lived with her husband on Uburu-Ekwe Street, Ogwuagor Abakpa, and they had been married for over 10 years. The couple reportedly had constant disagreement over food during the period.

“The man was said to have returned late from an outing drunk on Wednesday night and asked the wife for food. The woman reportedly told him she needed to feed their children first because he did not drop money for food. The woman was said to have even borrowed garri from neighbours to make food for her children.

“The response by the woman got the husband, who came home drunk, infuriated him and he allegedly pounced on her mercilessly. Before neighbours could come to her rescue, she had collapsed and was rushed to the hospital; where she was confirmed dead the next morning.

“He is currently being detained at the Abakpa Police Station but the Commissioner of Police has ordered that the case should be transferred to the State Police Investigative Department for further investigation,”Ndukwe said.

