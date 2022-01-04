Husband arrested for allegedly paying assassin N10,000 to kill pregnant ex-wife

A 35-year-old man, Wasiu Eluyera, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly paying an assassin, Adeniyi Samuel, the sum of N10,000 to kill his pregnant ex-wife, Bola Taiwo.

According to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, Eluyera was arrested during a fight with Samuel for failing to carry out the assignment of killing Taiwo after he had been paid N5,000 as part payment for the job.

Oyeyemi in a statement on Monday confirming the arrest of Eluyera and Samuel, Oyeyemi said the main culprit who was once married to Taiwo, had separated from her due to irreconcilable differences.

After separating from Taiwo, Eluyera got married to another woman but after a while, he went back to woo Taiwo and in the process, got her pregnant.

“In order not to upset his new wife, Eluyera asked Taiwo to terminate the pregnancy, a suggestion that was rejected by her,” Oyeyemi said in the statement.

“Having tried all he could to abort the pregnancy to no avail, Eluyera decided to eliminate the woman and the pregnancy.

“The suspect and his accomplice, Samuel, were arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, Ogijo, from concerned members of the public on January 1, 2022.

“The police gathered that the two men were engaged in serious physical combat at the Oponuwa area of Ogijo, and if they were not arrested, it might lead to bloodshed.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO, Ogijo Division, CSP Muhammed Baba, quickly detailed his men to the scene, where the two suspects were promptly arrested.

“It was during interrogation to know the cause of the fight that Adeniyi Samuel opened up and informed the police that Eluyera contracted him to kill his pregnant wife, Taiwo.

“He stated further that Eluyera promised to give him N10,000 for the job, out of which he already gave him N5,000, to pay the balance on completion of the job.

“In his confessional statement, Eluyera stated that he had twice bought food for his ex-wife from an eatery and laced the food with poison, but the lady, by providence, did not eat the food.

“It was when all his personal efforts to kill her failed that he contracted Samuel to help him eliminate her.

“He confessed further that he personally took Samuel to the woman’s house, and he gave him her picture for easy identification.

“But when Samuel didn’t carry out the assignment as agreed, he demanded a refund of the advance payment he made to him, and his refusal led to the fight which eventually led to their arrest.”

Oyeyemi added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the case with a view to arraigning the suspects.

