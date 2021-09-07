Entertainment
Husband of BBNaija housemate, Tega, says wife hasn’t contacted him since her eviction
Dominic Ajeboh, the husband of evicted Big Brother Naija Shine Your Eyes contestant, Tega has revealed that his wife has failed to contact him since she was eliminated from the ongoing 6th edition of the popular reality show on Sunday, September 5.
In an interview session followed by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, September 7, the husband of the reality revealed that he is broken and has been unable to come to terms with his wife’s immoral act on national TV.
Speaking after his wife was evicted, Ajeboh said his wife of four years, Tega had told him she was going to do “everything” in the BBNaija house but he objected and told her to behave like a married woman and represent married women which she agreed to.
Read also: Delta gov’s aide says BBNaija housemate, Tega, is a disgrace to the state
He said he was shocked and broken to see his wife spending time with another man (Boma) in the house.
He also said they haven’t spoken since she was evicted from the show yesterday as she hasn’t called him yet.
He said he feels “broken, terrible, sad, and like his ego has been tampered with.”
Mr Ajeboh further said he can’t leave his house because of what people have been saying about his wife.
He concluded by saying his wife has been a “good and God-fearing” woman so he doesn’t know why she did what she did in the BBNaija house. He added that he wants the Tega he used to know back.
Watch the session below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...