Husband of BBNaija housemate, Tega, says wife hasn’t contacted him since her eviction

Dominic Ajeboh, the husband of evicted Big Brother Naija Shine Your Eyes contestant, Tega has revealed that his wife has failed to contact him since she was eliminated from the ongoing 6th edition of the popular reality show on Sunday, September 5.

In an interview session followed by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, September 7, the husband of the reality revealed that he is broken and has been unable to come to terms with his wife’s immoral act on national TV.

Speaking after his wife was evicted, Ajeboh said his wife of four years, Tega had told him she was going to do “everything” in the BBNaija house but he objected and told her to behave like a married woman and represent married women which she agreed to.

He said he was shocked and broken to see his wife spending time with another man (Boma) in the house.

He also said they haven’t spoken since she was evicted from the show yesterday as she hasn’t called him yet.

He said he feels “broken, terrible, sad, and like his ego has been tampered with.”

Mr Ajeboh further said he can’t leave his house because of what people have been saying about his wife.

He concluded by saying his wife has been a “good and God-fearing” woman so he doesn’t know why she did what she did in the BBNaija house. He added that he wants the Tega he used to know back.

