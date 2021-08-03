Husband of BBNaija housemate, Tega, supports wife for giving her boobs to colleague

Ajeboh Dominic, the husband of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes contestant, Tega Dominic has reacted to the raunchy moment his wife shared with a fellow contestant, Saga, during a truth or dare segment on Sunday night.

The 29-year-old mother of one, Tega got her breast sucked by fellow housemate, Saga on Sunday, August 1.

Tega’s involvement in the game was met with intense backlash from social media users and fans of the show.

Taking to his Instagram platform on Monday, Ajeboh showed support for his wife. He stated that his wife has done nothing wrong for participating in the lewd game, and he also admonished the fans to prepare for more controversial moments at the ongoing Shine Ya Eyes edition.

Dominic further mentioned that his wife is an actress, therefore, he is prepared for whatever activity she would be involved in.

Here is what Dominic wrote;

“My wife is an actress.

If that was a movie scene, she will still do more.

Let’s try and subscribe Show Max.

That’s was the content I signed for. Expect more.

@Tega_Dominic, I love you baby.”

