Husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi, slammed with homicide charges

The federal government, on Thursday, filed 23 counts of assault against Peter Nwachukwu, the spouse of late popular gospel singer Osinachi, who died on April 8 after he reportedly abused her.

The Attorney-General of the Federation charged him under sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The defendant was charged with culpable homicide, which is punishable by death under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

Mrs Yewande Gbola-Awopetun, the Head, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Ministry of Justice, filed the case with charge number CR/199/2022 before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on May 20, 2022.

After spending days in an Abuja hospital, the 42-year-old musician died due to the alleged assault and abuse by her husband.

Consequently, Nwachukwu was arrested by the police, after coworkers of Osinachi, who was a main singer at the Dunamis International Headquarters in Abuja, accused him of hitting her.

Count one reads, “That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.”

Count two, “Statement of offence: Wilfully placing a person in fear of physical injury contrary to section 4(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

