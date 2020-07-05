HUSHPUPPI: Be mindful of senseless statements, Atiku warns APC

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be mindful of making hat he described as “senseless statements”.

He was responding to the statement by the APC, in which the ruling party called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies to investigate the links between Hushpuppi and some PDP chieftains.

In a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC had said Hushpuppi taking a photograph with Atiku and some other PDP stalwarts like Bukola Saraki, Dino Melaye, and Yakubu Dogara in Dubai might not have been a coincidence.

The party, therefore, insisted that the PDP members should be probed to ascertain if there was anything linking them with Hushpuppi.

But in a statement later on Saturday, Atiku said through Paul Ibe, his media aide, that the photo, where he was seen with Hushpuppi, which had been making the rounds, was a mere photo-op and not at any meeting as is being claimed.

He said, ”It is curious that the All Progressives Congress is mischievously trying to link Atiku Abubakar to the alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas, AKA Hushpuppi, simply because he was photographed with Atiku at an event where many Nigerians had gathered.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it was a mere photo-op and not at any meeting as being ingloriously speculated.

“We would advise the APC and Mr. Nabena to be very mindful of such senseless statements in the future especially as the case under reference is a subject of litigation in another country.

“Had they been more sensitive, they would have come to terms with the reality that the case is a national embarrassment – not something to cheer about for any political blackmail.”

Saraki and the PDP had also responded to the statement by the APC, describing it as a cheap blackmail.

