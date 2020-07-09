Hushpuppi does not represent who we are as Nigerians –Abike Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has declared that fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians.

Dabiri-Erewa who made the declaration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, also lamented the effect of cyber crime on the image of Nigeria.

According to the NiDCOM boss who was reacting to the arrest of Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi and his cohorts, cybercrime has dented the image of Nigeria before the global scene.

She also cautioned Nigerians against committing crime and flaunting it like alleged cybercriminal, Hushpuppi did on Instagram.

She said; “Committing crime and still having the audacity to show off like Ramon Igbalode aka Hushpuppi. This is really denting our image as a people.

“But like I always say, fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians; hardworking, dedication and commitment is what we, as a country are known for,” Dabiri-Erewa added.

