HUSHPUPPI: I won’t glorify APC, a caretaker party, with a response —Dino Melaye

July 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to being mentioned as some of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) members linked to a suspected fraudster, Raymond Abass alias Hushpuppi.

The Deputy National publicity secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, had in a statement at the weekend urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies to investigate the links between Hushpuppi and Melaye and some PDP members.

But in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @dino_melaye, the former senator said responding to the statement would amount to him glorifying APC, which he described as a caretaker party.

”I will not glorify a religiously lunatic character nor the caretaker party(APC) with a response on Hushpuppy, ” Melaye wrote.

