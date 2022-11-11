Hushpuppi: Uche Jombo lobbies 50 Cent to feature Nigerian actor in lead role of upcoming TV series

Nigerian actress, Uche Jombo has admonished American entertainment polymath and businessman, 50 Cent to feature a Nigerian actor as the lead character in the proposed film project of the convicted internet fraudster, Hushpuppi.

On Wednesday, 50 Cent, an award-winning movie actor and producer announced on Instagram that he will be producing a movie series based on the life of the epicurean fraudster, Hushpuppi whose real name is Abbas Ramoni. The announcement was met with mixed reactions, especially from Nigerians based on 50 Cent’s caption.

His caption to the post read, “For my scammers I gotta do this one, Hushpuppy series coming soon ! GLG🚦GreenLightGang i don’t miss”

Some social media commentators argued that 50 Cent would fail to feature a Nigerian in the lead role while others assume the renowned rapper would probably feature an international actor who would have to coerce an ‘African accent’.

Reacting to 50’s declaration, Jumbo commented that a Nigerian movie star should be accorded the chance to play lead character in his anticipated movie.

She said: “Please give a Nigerian actor the opportunity to play this character.”

