HUSPUPPI: Court sets date to hear if embattled DCP Kyari is to be extradited to USA

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has set April 27 as date to hear an application filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to have a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari extradited to the United States of America (USA) to face trial over his alleged link with a suspected internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

This was due to non-service of court papers as confirmed by Nureni Jimoh, SAN, counsel to Kyari, during his appeal to Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Jimoh said he was yet to be served with the AGF’s processes.

Earlier, Pius Akutah, counsel to the AGF informed that the case was slated for today for preliminary hearing.

“I don’t know what you mean by preliminary hearing,” the judge said.

Justice Ekwo then asked Jimoh if he had joined issues with the AGF.

“We have not been served my lord,” he replied.

Akutah, Head of Central Authority Unit in the office of the AGF, also confirmed that the respondent (Kyari) had not been served.

He hinged the delay in serving the respondent on the sister case filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against Kyari and six others on allegations bordering on drug trafficking which was ongoing before Justice Emeka Nwite.

Justice Ekwo, however, said he would give the AGF more days for the service and adjourned sitting for the hearing.

He ruled that upon service of the processes, the respondent had 14 days to also respond and gave seven more days for the parties to put their house in order.

The judge adjourned the matter to April 27 for hearing.

The Federal Government had sought for Kyari’s extradition to the United States (U.S) to answer a case over his alleged link with the fraudster, Hushpuppi.

While the AGF is the applicant, Kyari is the respondent in the application.

Kyari was formerly the head of Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

