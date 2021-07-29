Husspuppi sent money for cloths, not bribe, police boss, Kyari, reacts to reports of graft

A deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abba Kyari, has denied reports that he received money from alleged internet fraudster, Hushpuppi, who is currently facing trial in the United States, to do his bidding.

Hushpuppi, real name, Abbas Akande had told a US court that he paid Kyari some money to arrest a fellow fraudster, Vincent after a $1.1 million deal went wrong.

But Kyari while reacting to the allegation in a statement on his Facebook page admitted that Hushpuppi actually sent N300,000, but that the money was for some cloths he (Hushpuppi) wanted to buy from his (Kyari’s) designer.

