Hyena escapes from zoo in Imo, recaptured six hours later

A male hyena has escaped on Monday escaped from a zoological garden in Imo State.

The General Manager in the zoo, Francis Abioye, confirmed this to journalists in Owerri, said the animal escaped by digging a hole through the cage where it was kept.

He, however, said the hyena was recaptured about six hours later.

According to him, the animal was recaptured by experts using a “physical restricted method.”

Abioye said: ““I can confirm to you that a giant hyena escaped from its cage early this morning (Monday) through underground hole it dug but was latter recaptured by experts.

“Let me add that the giant animal was able to escape from the zoo premises through a vandalized part of the perimeter fence within the conservative area of the zoo.

READ ALSO: After 27 days in captivity, police rescue 14-yr-old girl from kidnappers den

“We were able to recapture the hyena with the sufficient assistance of the men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corpse (NSCDC) who were attached to the zoo.

“We are happy that we have successfully brought back the hyena back to the zoo. We advised members of our host communities to go about their businesses without any fear.”

Join the conversation

Opinions