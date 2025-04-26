‘Hypocrisy has never been this fashionable’, Atiku compares cross-party meetings amid PDP defections

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lashed out at what he described as growing hypocrisy and selective outrage in Nigeria’s political discourse, following backlash over his recent meeting with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a strongly worded statement on Friday, Atiku defended his right to engage with political figures across party lines, questioning why his actions were being scrutinized while similar gestures by other opposition leaders were praised.

“When PDP leaders are busy sipping tea and brokering power deals with President Tinubu, it’s called a strategic alliance. But when I greet Peter Obi, El-Rufai, or visit Buhari, it becomes a national emergency,” Atiku said. “Hypocrisy and selective outrage have never been this fashionable.”

The former presidential candidate, who has been at the center of renewed political attention amid defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he had no resentment towards members decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasizing that freedom of association is a cornerstone of democracy.

His comments followed the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and federal lawmaker Oluwole Oke to the ruling APC, a move that further intensifies concerns over the PDP’s internal cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku dismissed the criticism surrounding his political meetings, pointing out that similar actions in the past were part of coalition-building efforts that strengthened the opposition.

“Let’s not rewrite history,” he said. “Buhari is a significant statesman in Nigeria’s political landscape. During the 2013 merger, opposition leaders consulted widely including with Obasanjo and Babangida. So why the outrage now?”

He warned against being distracted by orchestrated narratives that attempt to frame engagement as betrayal, while others get a pass for doing the same.

“This is not the time to fall for manipulation,” Atiku said. “The real issue is not who visits whom, but the failure of leadership under the current administration. Nigerians are facing hardship, and what we need is unity of purpose, not cheap politics.”

Framing the 2027 election as a battle for Nigeria’s future, Atiku called for focus on credible governance and national survival, not petty divisions.

“This moment is about collective survival. The real enemy is not one another—it is the Tinubu administration’s abysmal failure,” he declared.

