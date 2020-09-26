HYPPADEC to start operation soon - Malami | Ripples Nigeria

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Saturday the Hydroelectric Power Production Areas Commission (HYPPADEC) would soon become operational.

He said the Federal Government had put machinery in motion for the swift take-off of the commission, adding that HYPPADEC was conceived to address the perennial flood and other ecological challenges in its areas of jurisdiction.

The AGF, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Dr. Umar Gwandu, stated these when he visited the victims of recent floods in Argugun, Kebbi State.

The statement read: “According to the minister, in the recent past, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, and similar states of the federation have been experiencing annual flooding of the River Niger and its tributaries of the three hydro-electricity dams in Kainji, Jebba, and Shiroro.

“This resulted in unquantifiable afflictions, including loss of lives, property, agricultural produce, land degradation, shelters, farms, and environments.

“According to the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (Establishment, etc,) Act, 2010 (No. 87 of 2010), the Commission shall, among other things: ‘formulate policies and guidelines for the development of hydroelectric power producing areas; carry out a survey of hydroelectric power producing areas in order to ascertain measures which are necessary to promote its physical development and prepare schemes designed to promote the physical developments of the hydroelectric power producing areas.

“It will also implement all measures approved for development of hydroelectric power producing areas by the federal government; and tackle ecological problems that arise from overloading of dams in the hydroelectric power producing areas and advise federal and state governments on the prevention and control of floods and environmental hazards.

“Malami who sympathised with the people, the emir and the emirates over the incident, prayed for Allah’s intervention against the reoccurrence of such experience.”

