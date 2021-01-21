‘I abducted my ex-boyfriend because he dumped me,’ Woman tells police

A female kidnapper arrested by police in Kano State, Maryam Mohammed, has explained why she abducted her ex-boyfriend.

Mohammed, who was paraded the Kano State police command headquarters on Wednesday, said he abducted the man because he refused to marry her after they had been in a relationship for several years.

Popularly called Hajiya, the suspect was arrested at Jaba Quarters, Ungogo local government area of the state, while she was negotiating a ransom with the family of another victim.

Mohammed confessed that she was angry that after the man dumped her despite being together for several years.

The suspect told the police she was introduced into the crime by her uncle, one Hamza Dogo of Butsa village, Gusau local government of Zamfara State, after she had parted ways with her ex-lover.

She said: “I was introduced into kidnapping by my uncle called Hamza Dogo from Butsa village, Gusau local government of Zamfara State, and the first person we kidnapped was my ex-boyfriend who refused to marry me despite my efforts to get him convinced during our years of courtship.

“After he had dumped me, my uncle asked me to bring him so that we could hold him until he pays money before we could release him.

“When we kidnapped him, his family paid N5million to secure his freedom, and out of the amount, I was given N800,000 with which I rented that house at Jaba quarters.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the police was informed of the abduction by the victim’s family.

