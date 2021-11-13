‘I allowed emotions to cloud me,’ Annie Idibia begs husband, 2Face, over allegation of infidelity

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has issued a public apology to her music superstar husband, Innocent Idibia aka 2Face, and several others over the recent allegation of infidelity.

The actress had a few months ago accused the singer of secretly seeing one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi, who is based in the United States.

Annie, who clocks 37 on Saturday, said on her Instagram page she was sorry for stirring controversy and washing her “dirty linen” in public.

The thespian added that she was prepared to start her new phase on a clean slate.

She wrote: “It’s a brand new chapter for me and would really love to start it on a clean slate. This year has been a lot. Soooo much blessings and pain. My hands are shaking as I type this. I let a lot of people down, especially the people close to me.

“The last 10 weeks have been the worst of my entire life, yes the worst since I was born. I have gone from being so angry to being so broken and back to anger. And then sadly, which I am ashamed to admit – suicidal!

“I have acted so badly in a way I am not proud of, I allowed my emotions to cloud me. I allowed my emotions to lead me into making bad decisions. I allowed my anger and emotions to make me act on something that wasn’t true cos I was kept in dark.”

